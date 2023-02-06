908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of MASS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. 192,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,082. The stock has a market cap of $315.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,464 shares of company stock valued at $69,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.