A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $2,776,882.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

