A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $115,084.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $115,084.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $740,069 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

