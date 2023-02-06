ABBC Coin (ABBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.01 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $82.24 million and $14.01 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,942,619 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

