AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

