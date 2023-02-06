AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $1,948,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

