ABCMETA Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $9,647.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00015823 USD and is down -9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,681.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

