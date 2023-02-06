Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.06 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.06 million and $523,382.99 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,692 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

