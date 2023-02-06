Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 613,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $52,812,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

