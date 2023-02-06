Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.
Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE WMS traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems
In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 613,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $52,812,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
