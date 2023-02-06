AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

AECOM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.63.

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

