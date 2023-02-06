Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $90,675.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

AEHR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.58. 726,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,469. The stock has a market cap of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.