Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $90,675.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

AEHR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.58. 726,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,469. The stock has a market cap of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

