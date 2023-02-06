Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance
NYSE:AMG traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.51. 18,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.