Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.51. 18,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

