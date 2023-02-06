Aidi Finance (BSC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $513.36 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00426850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29114461 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.