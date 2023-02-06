Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,986 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,126. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

