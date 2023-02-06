Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 70,369 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.64. 5,398,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,887,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

