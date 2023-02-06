Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,388,530. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

