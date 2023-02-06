Aigen Investment Management LP Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.24. 620,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,310. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.