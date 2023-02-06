Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $7.90 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000. GSK accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,954,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GSK by 37.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 130,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 169,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,555.00.

GSK Stock Up 1.4 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 1,277,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

