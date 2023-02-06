Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 201,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

