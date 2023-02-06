Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 14,087 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after buying an additional 249,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.20. 492,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

