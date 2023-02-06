Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 182,449 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 301.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 1,683,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

