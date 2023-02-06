Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.85. 425,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,184. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

