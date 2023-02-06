Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $26.93 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00229980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00099677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063913 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000422 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

