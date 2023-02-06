Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Lowered by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,879 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $404,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $90,461,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

