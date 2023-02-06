Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EADSY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

EADSY stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

