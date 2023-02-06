Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,616 shares of company stock valued at $400,737 and have sold 22,363 shares valued at $2,022,967. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,102. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

