Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

