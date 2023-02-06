Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

