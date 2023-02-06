Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Lifted by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Alarm.com worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.72 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

