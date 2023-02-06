Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,604,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

