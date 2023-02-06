Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $81.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00087544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00063924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,867,494 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,669,336 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

