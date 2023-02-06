Algorand Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $70.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00087829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 249.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,866,817 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,668,659 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

