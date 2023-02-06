Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $33.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.