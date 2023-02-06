Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

