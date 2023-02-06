Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.