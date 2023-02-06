Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,084 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.3 %

Blackstone stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock valued at $161,900,196. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

