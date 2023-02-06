Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

MMM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.38. 132,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,211. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $164.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

