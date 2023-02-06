Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,378. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

