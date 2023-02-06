Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.76 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

