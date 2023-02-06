Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

