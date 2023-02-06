Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

O traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.86. 216,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

