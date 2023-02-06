Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 9,618 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

