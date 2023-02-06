Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -63.91%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

