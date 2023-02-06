Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,204 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,551,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 526,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F.N.B. Price Performance

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,206. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.