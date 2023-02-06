Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after buying an additional 785,866 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 453,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

