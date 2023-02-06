Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.34. 2,030,484 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

