Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 464.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,942,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. 9,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

