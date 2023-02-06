Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Newmark Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Newmark Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 23,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.72. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.