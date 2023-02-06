Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,864 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. 70,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

