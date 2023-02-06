Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

