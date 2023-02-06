Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 2,081,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,532,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 67.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 33.7% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,238,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 449,424 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 54.5% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

