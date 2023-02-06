Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 2,081,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,532,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
